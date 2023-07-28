The trainees will earn R7,000 from August 1 and start their new jobs on September 1.
Lesufi said those employed during the Covid-19 pandemic, including thousands of teacher assistants, will get their jobs back.
He called on employees whose contracts were terminated to return to their jobs.
“If you were employed during Covid-19 and your contract ended, I am declaring today [Thursday], come back, your appointment letters are ready for you.”
Lesufi also extended the contracts of beneficiaries of the presidential youth employment initiative recruitment scheme. Their contracts were supposed to end in September.
“On Christmas, you will be getting your salaries and you will continue to work from the budget of [the] Gauteng government,” he said.
Next month another 6,000 jobs will be offered for people to become data capturers as the government moves from keeping information on paper to digital platforms. Data capturers will earn R8,000 a month.
'E-mails can be hijacked' — Lesufi explains why Nasi iSpani appointments were not made via e-mail
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has explained why 6,000 solar technician trainees were not appointed via e-mail, saying “people can take your appointment letter and give it to their friends”.
Thousands of youth gathered outside Orlando Stadium in Soweto to get their appointment letters on Thursday.
The Nasi iSpani initiative is set to hand out 6,000 new jobs a month until July 2024, according to Lesufi.
“We didn't want to issue appointment letters via e-mail because e-mails can be hijacked and taken to a wrong person. We didn't want to do it in the corners. We didn't want to do it in the offices because people can take your appointment letter and give it to their friends. We wanted to give it here [at the stadium], open to everyone.
“When we appoint in our offices, we are accused of lack of transparency and appointing politically connected. When we are transparent and open, we are accused of grandstanding.”
Lesufi promises 6,000 jobs every month until July next year
The trainees will earn R7,000 from August 1 and start their new jobs on September 1.
Lesufi said those employed during the Covid-19 pandemic, including thousands of teacher assistants, will get their jobs back.
He called on employees whose contracts were terminated to return to their jobs.
“If you were employed during Covid-19 and your contract ended, I am declaring today [Thursday], come back, your appointment letters are ready for you.”
Lesufi also extended the contracts of beneficiaries of the presidential youth employment initiative recruitment scheme. Their contracts were supposed to end in September.
“On Christmas, you will be getting your salaries and you will continue to work from the budget of [the] Gauteng government,” he said.
Next month another 6,000 jobs will be offered for people to become data capturers as the government moves from keeping information on paper to digital platforms. Data capturers will earn R8,000 a month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos