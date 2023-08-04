Traders seek interdict against liquor curfew

In the court papers, Legodi said implementing curfew in respect of trading hours was unreasonable and irrational and that the decision was taken for reasons not properly connected to any valid or legitimate purpose.
Legodi said a proper consultation process had not been not followed before the regulations were passed and that the provincial government created a false impression that it was considering their comments and objections.
He said regulations had already been signed into law a day before their comments and rejections of the ban were made. He added that the provincial government failed to give effect to procedurally fair administrative process.
“On or about November 22, 2022, the Limpopo Liquor Board and department held various indabas around the province of sensitising the public of its plans to pass and implement the impugned regulations and informed us at a meeting held at SAPS Hlogotlou, Sekhukhune district, and similarly at Elias Motsoaledi municipal chambers. In the meeting, we were informed that the regulations were drafted and would be published, inviting the members of the public to make representations, objections and comments, " Legodi stated.
“As I demonstrate March 14, 2023, the premier had already made a decision at a period where submissions and objections were still purportedly being considered. The premier's conduct is simply vitiated by unforgivable irregularities, which, as I demonstrated, militate in favour of the granting of interim [relief] pending the review.”
He said they had been given an impression on March 15 that their objections and comments were being considered and that a decision had not been taken.
“We became aware on July 22, that indeed as and when we submitted our objections, the premier had already signed the impugned regulations, with the only remaining issue being the date on which these would take effect,” he said.
Legodi said the time period after midnight was the most profitable when patrons preferred to continue with their festivities and when local DJs came to entertain their followers.
Tavern owner Phillemon Machete from Buqa village in Bolobedu said the ban would affect his profit margin which he used to make when they closed at 2am.
“The decision will not collapse our business but we will further make us to layoff some of our employees. I don't think there is a need for government to ban liquor trading after midnight,” he said.
Traders seek interdict against liquor curfew
'Limpopo premier's decision will harm our businesses'
Image: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks
Aggrieved liquor traders opposed to the prohibition of the sale of alcohol after midnight in Limpopo have accused the provincial government of acting in bad faith when introducing the stringent regulations.
This is according to an urgent application filed by Sekhukhune Liquor Traders Association in the high court in Polokwane seeking an urgent interdict against the midnight curfew on the sale of booze.
New regulations on alcohol trading hours came into effect on August 1 but unhappy traders filed urgent court action on July 31st which is set down for hearing next week.
The association’s Matsobane Legodi said their intent was to ensure “impugned regulations” were suspended pending a review.
The court challenge comes after MEC for economic development, environment and tourism Rodgers Monama announced a week ago that from August 1 his department was cutting trading hours to reduce alcohol abuse and support moderate home drinking.
Monama’s announcement was criticised by some business owners who said the decision would harm their businesses and negatively affect their livelihoods.
‘This is not lockdown’ — Limpopo liquor traders are against midnight alcohol sales cut-off
Limpopo to permanently cut liquor trading hours from August 1
