I jumped into Khumalo’s neighbours yard – Thwala
Sixth witness says he told Ngcatshes about the robbery
Image: Antonio Muchave
A state’s sixth witness, Mthokozisi Thwala – who is Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend – revealed in court that he was the man who had jumped into the yard of Kelly Khumalo’s neighbour on the night that Meyiwa was killed.
During his testimony last week, one of the Khumalo’s neighbours, Khaya Ngcatshe, had said that he had seen a man jump into their yard and back into the Khumalo’s yard after he and his father had confronted the man with a steel rod in hand.
“[As we approached him] he told us it was not him [at fault]. We asked what he meant and he told us that there was a problem that had transpired in the house next door. We left him alone because we were confused and then he jumped over the fence again back into the Khumalo’s yard,” Ngcatshe had said.
However, in his testimony at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday, Thwala said he had introduced himself to the Ngcatshes and told them that they [people in the house] had been robbed. Thwala explained that while the robbery was happening inside the house, he ran out and was followed by the second suspect, who he says was holding a knife.
Second cellphone analyst takes stand in Meyiwa trial after police data expert steps down
“I went out of the gate and he was chasing me. I went to my left and then I jumped by the concrete. He went down the road. Two male neighbours came out,” he said.
“I remember the neighbours wanting to know who I was because they saw someone on their premises. I don’t recall the words I used when I introduced myself. I told them my name and in whose company I arrived there in. I remember saying that we are being robbed because suspect one demanded phones and money. I remember pointing suspect number two out to them as he was running down the road,” he continued.
Thwala then said while speaking to the Ngcatshes, he heard loud screams and saw Kelly’s mother coming outside of the house.
“I jumped back. I then went back inside the house as I walked towards the arch and as I was about to turn, I saw Senzo lying down,” he said before proceeding to explain how he, Tumelo Madlala and the neighbours loaded Meyiwa into his BMW X6 while Kelly Khumalo drove all of them to Botshelong Hospital.
An emotional Thwala then explained that Meyiwa was still breathing inside the car but died before they arrived at the hospital.
The trial continues on today.
