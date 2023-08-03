×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

I jumped into Khumalo’s neighbours yard – Thwala

Sixth witness says he told Ngcatshes about the robbery

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 03 August 2023 - 07:26
Some of the men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria consulting with their lawyer.
Some of the men accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria consulting with their lawyer.
Image: Antonio Muchave

A state’s sixth witness, Mthokozisi Thwala – who is Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend – revealed in court that he was the man who had jumped into the yard of Kelly Khumalo’s neighbour on the night that Meyiwa was killed. 

During his testimony last week, one of the Khumalo’s neighbours, Khaya Ngcatshe, had said that he had seen a man jump into their yard and back into the Khumalo’s yard after he and his father had confronted the man with a steel rod in hand. 

“[As we approached him] he told us it was not him [at fault]. We asked what he meant and he told us that there was a problem that had transpired in the house next door. We left him alone because we were confused and then he jumped over the fence again back into the Khumalo’s yard,” Ngcatshe had said. 

However, in his testimony at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday, Thwala said he had introduced himself to the Ngcatshes and told them that they [people in the house] had been robbed. Thwala explained that while the robbery was happening inside the house, he ran out and was followed by the second suspect, who he says was holding a knife.

Second cellphone analyst takes stand in Meyiwa trial after police data expert steps down

A new witness who is also an analyst attached to the police service is next to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
News
1 day ago

“I went out of the gate and he was chasing me. I went to my left and then I jumped by the concrete. He went down the road. Two male neighbours came out,” he said. 

“I remember the neighbours wanting to know who I was because they saw someone on their premises. I don’t recall the words I used when I introduced myself. I told them my name and in whose company I arrived there in. I remember saying that we are being robbed because suspect one demanded phones and money. I remember pointing suspect number two out to them as he was running down the road,” he continued. 

Thwala then said while speaking to the Ngcatshes, he heard loud screams and saw Kelly’s mother coming outside of the house. 

“I jumped back. I then went back inside the house as I walked towards the arch and as I was about to turn, I saw Senzo lying down,” he said before proceeding to explain how he, Tumelo Madlala and the neighbours loaded Meyiwa into his BMW X6 while Kelly Khumalo drove all of them to Botshelong Hospital. 

An emotional Thwala then explained that Meyiwa was still breathing inside the car but died before they arrived at the hospital.

The trial continues on today.

Guns, bullets and money in pictures on phone of 'dreadlocked' Senzo Meyiwa murder accused

A rifle, 9mm pistols, ammunition, an axe, a panga and a lot of money are some of the things that were found in pictures downloaded from the phone of ...
News
1 day ago

Whose phone called Kelly Khumalo?

The defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has challenged evidence by the state’s fourth witness that the number that called Kelly Khumalo ...
News
2 days ago

SIM swap on Meyiwa's number a day after his killing, incriminating pic of 'dreadlocked' suspect

A link has been established between the men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa who was fatally shot in October 2014.
News
5 days ago

Data shows accused called Kelly twice before Meyiwa’s murder

Kelly Khumalo was telephoned twice by one of the suspects accused of killing her then-boyfriend, soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, before his death.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...