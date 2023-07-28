Data shows accused called Kelly twice before Meyiwa’s murder

Steyn told the court that as part of his daily duties, he was expected to analyse data from cellphones, namely incoming and outgoing calls.
He said he had been asked to profile all the targets and suspects identified by the team investigating the murder.
Steyn testified that on April 9 2020 he received a CD, “a section 205” and cellphone downloads from investigating officer Brig Bongani Gininda with information about “targets”.
The information contained cellphone data of all the people who were present in the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was gunned down – except one of Kelly’s phones which reportedly was stolen by the intruders who had barged into the house. Meyiwa’s phone records were also not part of the bundle.
It was Zandile Khumalo’s testimony that Meyiwa’s phone was found lying on the kitchen floor when they returned from hospital where Meyiwa had just been declared dead.
Steyn said the phones of the accused could also not be analysed because of the three-year time lapse since the incident.
During his analysis, he said, he identified numbers which belonged to Kelly, which he can prove through links with family, friends, an Xds (expert decision system), a central data base reference, the police crime administration system, the eNaTIS system and True Caller software.
Steyn established that Kelly’s number had been called from a number belonging to Ntuli on two occasions before Meyiwa’s murder.
According to Steyn, the first call on August 2 2014 was made about 10.47pm. According to the data, Kelly was connected to a transmission tower in Kimberley when she took the call. It lasted about two minutes. The second call was on October 15 2014, just days before the murder. That call lasted about 98 seconds.
Ntuli and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have all pleaded not guilty.
Meyiwa was shot dead in Kelly’s presence at her mother’s home. Also present at the time of the murder were Zandile, her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, the women’s mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa’s friends who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.
The house occupants claimed that Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home, demanding cellphones and money.
Earlier this week state said Kelly was not in the list of its witnesses, however, the defence said it would bring an application to have Kelly testify in court.
– TimesLIVE
Data shows accused called Kelly twice before Meyiwa’s murder
Expert says he was given task to profile cellphone records by investigators
Image: File/ MASI LOSI
With a stern frown of cynicism, Fisokuhle Ntuli shook his head, occasionally whispering to his co-accused as Col Lambertus Steyn told the high court in Pretoria that he had twice phoned singer Kelly Khumalo, just weeks before her boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down.
Ntuli, a convicted hitman, laughed along with co-accused Mthokoziseni Maphisa as Steyn testified that the second phone call was made on October 15, 2014 and lasted 98 seconds. Steyn, a cellphone data analyst for the SAPS, was the first state witness whose bombshell evidence directly links one of the accused to Khumalo.
He said according to his records, Ntuli first called Khumalo on August 2, 2014 at 22.40 and that call lasted 110 seconds. Ntuli’s phone again called Khumalo’s phone on October 15. Eleven days later, Meyiwa was gunned down in Khumalo’s Vosloorus home in what the state said was an invasion by the accused.
SMSs reveal Kelly wanted out of relationship with Meyiwa and was troubled by his mom's media talk
Steyn told the court that as part of his daily duties, he was expected to analyse data from cellphones, namely incoming and outgoing calls.
He said he had been asked to profile all the targets and suspects identified by the team investigating the murder.
Steyn testified that on April 9 2020 he received a CD, “a section 205” and cellphone downloads from investigating officer Brig Bongani Gininda with information about “targets”.
The information contained cellphone data of all the people who were present in the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was gunned down – except one of Kelly’s phones which reportedly was stolen by the intruders who had barged into the house. Meyiwa’s phone records were also not part of the bundle.
It was Zandile Khumalo’s testimony that Meyiwa’s phone was found lying on the kitchen floor when they returned from hospital where Meyiwa had just been declared dead.
Steyn said the phones of the accused could also not be analysed because of the three-year time lapse since the incident.
During his analysis, he said, he identified numbers which belonged to Kelly, which he can prove through links with family, friends, an Xds (expert decision system), a central data base reference, the police crime administration system, the eNaTIS system and True Caller software.
Steyn established that Kelly’s number had been called from a number belonging to Ntuli on two occasions before Meyiwa’s murder.
According to Steyn, the first call on August 2 2014 was made about 10.47pm. According to the data, Kelly was connected to a transmission tower in Kimberley when she took the call. It lasted about two minutes. The second call was on October 15 2014, just days before the murder. That call lasted about 98 seconds.
Ntuli and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have all pleaded not guilty.
Meyiwa was shot dead in Kelly’s presence at her mother’s home. Also present at the time of the murder were Zandile, her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, the women’s mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa’s friends who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.
The house occupants claimed that Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home, demanding cellphones and money.
Earlier this week state said Kelly was not in the list of its witnesses, however, the defence said it would bring an application to have Kelly testify in court.
– TimesLIVE
'Three people ran from Khumalo home after shots were fired'
'I saw a man jump into our yard from Khumalo home'
Defence lawyer requests TV interview be played before cross-examining Khumalo
Watch your tone when you talk to me, Khumalo tells defence lawyer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos