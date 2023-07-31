A Limpopo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to drive over his wife with his car, severely assaulting her and dumping her naked in bushes.
The 39-year-old is facing charges of kidnap and assault.
Police in the Mopani district were advised the 35-year-old victim and her sister-in-law were walking home from attending an event when her husband came driving at high speed towards them and attempted to knock into her with the vehicle, Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
He aggressively ordered her to get in the vehicle and drove off to their home.
Police were alerted and initiated a search for the pair.
His vehicle was spotted on the road and was stopped by police. He accompanied the officers to his home "but lied about the whereabouts of his wife".
Passerby helps woman 'badly beaten, left naked in bushes' by her husband
Image: 123rf/Keisuke Kai
A Limpopo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to drive over his wife with his car, severely assaulting her and dumping her naked in bushes.
The 39-year-old is facing charges of kidnap and assault.
Police in the Mopani district were advised the 35-year-old victim and her sister-in-law were walking home from attending an event when her husband came driving at high speed towards them and attempted to knock into her with the vehicle, Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
He aggressively ordered her to get in the vehicle and drove off to their home.
Police were alerted and initiated a search for the pair.
His vehicle was spotted on the road and was stopped by police. He accompanied the officers to his home "but lied about the whereabouts of his wife".
Kidnapped KZN woman left for dead in bush survives 'attempted beheading'
Officers searched the house and found some of her clothes with blood stains on them.
"While police were busy with the search, they received a report that the victim was at the local police station after she was rescued by a passerby who found her in the bushes, naked and severely assaulted.
"The husband was arrested on the spot."
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the actions of the suspect: "We shall leave no stone unturned for those who see women as their punching bags, taking advantage of their vulnerability. This behaviour is inhumane and must stop immediately."
Police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos