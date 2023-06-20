They appeared with Mkhize on Tuesday.
Man who allegedly hid suspects linked to MUT lecturer’s death released on bail
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
A man who allegedly provided refuge to the suspects wanted for the murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika, 61, was granted bail.
Sandile Mkhize, 43, appeared at the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Mkhize is charged with defeating the ends of justice after he allegedly provided shelter to the suspects who were wanted for murder.
Mkhize appeared in court last Monday and indicated he wanted to apply for bail.
Sihle Mkhize, 25, Siyabonga Maye, 35, Kwanele Makhaye, 29, and Thobani Mhlongo, 23, are all charged with murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and kidnapping.
Last week the four suspects abandoned their bail application.
Four out of five MUT murder suspects abandon bail
They appeared with Mkhize on Tuesday.
Mkhize’s legal representative from Legal Aid, Nonkululeko Ndlovu, told the court her client had no previous convictions.
Ndlovu said Mkhize is a father of two who works at a school as a security guard.
The state said it was no longer opposing bail for Mkhize as his address had been verified by the investigating officer.
The state confirmed Mkhize was not linked to the other charges.
Mkhize was granted bail of R1,000 and told to report to Inanda police station every Friday for the duration of his matter.
The case was adjourned to August 11 for further investigation.
Dwarika, who was last seen on May 28, was reported missing and charges of kidnapping and carjacking were registered after police investigations.
CCTV footage emerged two days later and showed three men confronting Dwarika and forcing him into the back of his vehicle.
Dwarika's body was found in bushes near Mafuya Road in Inanda on June 3.
It was alleged four men drove around with Dwarika in his car and forced him to withdraw money before killing him.
