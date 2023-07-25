He said the woman recalled being dragged into the bushes, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed several times before she was left for dead.
Kidnapped KZN woman left for dead in bush survives 'attempted beheading'
A 23-year-old woman who survived after allegedly being kidnapped, stabbed multiple times and left in the bush to die was found on Gladys Manzi Road, in Pietermaritzburg, two days after her horrific ordeal.
The woman, who was also allegedly sexually assaulted, was found on Monday afternoon in the Bisley area.
According to Mi7 National Group’s armed response and emergency medical services, it is believed the woman stumbled out of the bushes next to the road and approached men fixing a broken-down truck asking for water.
Mi7 National Group spokesperson Colin David said the men noticed she was covered in blood and had gaping wounds on her neck and face.
“They asked her to lie down and immediately notified the authorities. Mi7 teams arrived shortly after local firefighters and found the woman in critical condition, but still conscious. According to her statements — though she was extremely disorientated — she was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday by several men,” said David.
David said it was unclear where she was kidnapped, what vehicles were used or the number of suspects.
He said the woman recalled being dragged into the bushes, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed several times before she was left for dead.
She remained in the bushes for two days and is believed to have drifted in and out of consciousness.
He said medics found gaping wounds from shoulder to shoulder across the back of her neck, stab wounds to her face and the front of her neck, and deep wounds in her back.
“From the wounds, it appeared that her attackers attempted to behead her. Mi7 medics administered advanced life support interventions to stabilise her before she was transported to the hospital by another service provider,” said David, adding that the woman’s family was also notified.
According to David, the Mi7 armed response service received reports of a kidnapping on Saturday, in which a woman was taken by suspects driving two minibus taxis. However, David said it's unclear if this is related to the same incident.
Police were yet to respond to a request for comment.
TimesLIVE
