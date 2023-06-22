A KwaZulu-Natal parolee has been sent back to jail — this time with a life sentence after being convicted of attempted murder and rape.
Thobani Madida, 28, was sentenced by the Madadeni regional magistrate’s court after he had been let lose after serving some jail time for attempted murder.
Madida had gained notoriety for violating the community of Blaauwbosch.
On August 11, 2018 Madida stormed a residence in Blaauwbosch where a 23-year-old was with her friends. He then demanded to speak to the victim who rejected his request. This lead to him being violent.
A homeowner who tried to intervene during the encounter was stabbed. Madida then took the victim to the bushes near the house where he sexually violated her.
The victim was later taken to a different location where the agonising ordeal continued before she could later escape.
The matter had been reported to the Osizweni SAPS before the docket was transferred to the Newcastle family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
TimesLIVE
Court ends reign of terror of Blaauwbosch parolee who terrorised community
Image: 123RF/exclusivelly
