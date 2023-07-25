City Power has confirmed that it has switched on power to some residents within the Johannesburg CBD who were affected by last week’s explosion.
Half of the city went dark after an underground gas explosion on Wednesday, damaging 29 cars, injuring 48 people and leaving one person dead. The city, which promised to restore the essential service on Monday, started doing the work on Tuesday. About 50% of the resident load feeding was switched on over an hour ago.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “At least 50% of the resident load feeding from Bree substation were energised today at 11.40 am. These include Bank City, Pritchard, west of Loveday, Jeppe, West, Diagonal, Sauer, Harrison, President, and Simmons streets, Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA), and the surrounding area west of Lilian Ngoyi Street. Those still off include streets east and north of Lilian Ngoyi street, part of President, Jeppe, Kerk, Plein, Loveday, Rissik, Harrison, Von Brandis streets.”
Mangena said further tests were being done on other feeders, and cables were pressure tested before restoration happened.
“We expect every customer to be restored by this afternoon. The team worked hard overnight after the clearance was given by the emergency services, disaster management, and labour. The gas levels were also cleared at 1% on the risk matrix. We also expect to restore the feeder cables under the collapsed road structure along Lilian Ngoyi Street after they tested clear during the initial testing this morning.”
“Customers who are still off by this evening should please log a call so that our technicians can attend to it. City Power teams will remain on site working with other municipal entities to ensure safety as the city clears and restores more services.”
City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said about water issue: "Joburg Water is still busy with water restoration."
City Power reconnects 50% of electricity feed damaged by gas blast
‘We expect every customer to be restored by this afternoon’
Image: Antonio Muchave
