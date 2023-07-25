Experts’ report to determine where city gets repair funds

By the end of this week, the City of Joburg is expected to know the extent of the damage and cost relating to the explosion that rocked Lillian Ngoyi Street [formerly Bree Street] last week.
This, according to finance MMC Dada Morero, will determine where the city goes looking for money to fund the rebuilding of the damaged infrastructure.
“By the end of the week they [experts] will give us the reports. We will check [the reports] and determine our funding options,” said Morero.
His comment comes as a number of businesses are unable to operate after Wednesday’s explosion damaged the road infrastructure and vehicles, causing the place to be cordoned off.
“The engineers [and other experts] are on site. Once they’ve come back to us and say these are the possible costs, we’ll know. For now we don’t want to commit to anything [relating to costs]. We don’t know what the report can say,” said Morero. “And on the basis of those [the reports] we’ll know what to do.”
He said the sources of funding earmarked to fix the damage caused by the explosion would be determined by the amount in the report.
Asked what were his options in terms of legislation, Morero said: “At this stage it is still early to say. As the MMC of finance, I am busy working on it and trying to finalise the costing.”
He said once they have gone through the reports, there would not be a need to go through council to seek permission to source funding.
“We don’t need to go to council. We just need to prepare properly the report and then get the departments to work. There is only one consideration, once we’ve seen the costs we’ll know what to do.”.
Housing MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said the city contracted experts to “to look at the overall picture, how big is the damage and they are also supposed to look at the structural integrity of the infrastructure, especially buildings".
“Without such a report that explains detailed information of what happened and how big the damage is, that work has to be finalised first and elevated to the [Gauteng] province. And after the province has made its own determination it has to explore [the way forward],” said Tshwaku.
He said was aware that the report on the source of the blast has been submitted.
Image: Antonio Muchave
