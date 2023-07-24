While the City of Joburg has declared the safety of the buildings near the underground explosion, businesses in the area are starting to bear the brunt of less foot traffic.
The underground gas explosion that happened on Wednesday on Lilian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree Street, has affected businesses. Since the incident happened, the entire street has had no electricity. It has been cordoned off since it was deemed unsafe by structural engineers.
Most businesses have remained closed while those open are struggling to get customers.
The city manager, Floyd Brink, shared that most residential buildings in the area have been inspected and were safe for occupation.
“The integrity check was done specifically within the basement areas. However, we’ve struggled to gain access to one of high-rise buildings. We will finalise the test once we can gain access and we can indicate to you that that we’ve managed to trace the owner of the building.”
When Sowetan visited the affected area on Sunday, Johannesburg Metro Police Department were keeping an eye and workers were installing steel poles and fence to cordon off the area.
Rose Ngomane who plaits people on Lilian Ngoyi Street, said it had been a struggle to get customers on Sundays. Ngomane, who was sitting opposite where the blast began, said: “I am scared but there is nothing I can do.
Joburg CBD blast shuts down many small businesses
‘The entire street has no electricity’
City of Joburg officials allay fears of lethal pockets of gas in CBD basements
"I need money. I have realised that since the incident happened people are scared to come to the city. It is going to be tough for us since the street is partly closed off. We sit here on Bree Street because it is one of the busiest streets in Johannesburg. This is where we get customers who want to do their hair.”
Hair salon owner Letticia Abankwa said not having power and water was affecting her business.
“It is the first time we are opening since the incident happened. When we do people’s hair, we need to wash it. I am sitting here with no clients, and it is depressing because it is almost the end of the month.
"The landlord wants his rent in full while I had to close for four days. Another issue is that people are going to stay away from the inner city since the incident happened. We always experience this scarcity of customers during xenophobic attack. This is bad for our business.”
The electricity was expected to be restored by today but to Richman Khumalo, who runs a car number plate printing shop, it would not make a big difference.
Khumalo’s business is situated right where the streets are cordoned off. His clients, who normally park in front of the shop, will have difficulty reaching his shop.
“I need electricity to print the number plates, so if power comes back tomorrow [today] that will be better for me. What stresses me is that my customers won’t be able to come to the shop because the area is closed off. They will end up going to other shops. This explosion has affected my business big time. I will have to walk metres to attend to my customers.”
