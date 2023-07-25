Besides Marx, the loose trio that started against the Wallabies has also been restored to the starting team, while Marvin Orie will partner Eben Etzebeth as the locking combination.
Boks bring Marx’s capital into starting XV against Argentina
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
The Springboks have made eight changes to the starting line-up that lost 35-20 to New Zealand, including restoring Malcolm Marx to the starting XV for their final Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Jesse Kriel and Kurt-Lee Arendse are among the backs included who did not feature against the All Blacks two weeks ago, while scrumhalf Grant Williams makes his first start.
In a break from recent tradition, the Boks have split their bench 5-3 between forwards and backs, eschewing the 6-2 split. The trio of backline reserves is Faf de Klerk, centre Lukhanyo Am and utility back Damian Willemse.
Besides Marx, the loose trio that started against the Wallabies has also been restored to the starting team, while Marvin Orie will partner Eben Etzebeth as the locking combination.
Trevor Nyakane, who has been called up to the bench, will play his first match since facing the Pumas a year ago.
Boks' XV: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Grant Williams, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff.
Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Faf de Klerk, Lukhanyo Am, Damian Willemse.
