South Africa

eThekwini demolishes illegal tavern fuelling crime in CBD

24 July 2023 - 12:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
An illegal tavern was demolished by city officials in Durban on Friday.
Image: Durban Metro Police

An illegal tavern which was contributing to crime in Durban's CBD has been demolished by city authorities.

Durban metro police said eThekwini municipality demolished the building in Lancers Road, Berea, where the tavern was operating.

A joint operation which involved police, municipal and government entities resulted in the tavern being cleared out last Monday and the demolition taking place on Friday.

Metro police said the demolition “brought relief and safety to the neighbouring community”.

“The operation was deemed a success with onlookers applauding the action taken.

“The illegal tavern contributed to crime that impacted the entire CBD. 

“The city took action following numerous complaints by conducting several raids which yielded positive results. 

“Despite issuing several warnings, the owners continued to operate with impunity, forcing the city to take stern action against the owner of the tavern.

“The demolition forms part of the city's continued efforts to regenerate the CBD.”

News
News
News
