×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban Metro police officer shot dead in morning traffic

20 July 2023 - 09:44
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The officer was shot dead on the M7 Durban-bound carriageway at the Hans Dettman offramp on Thursday morning.
The officer was shot dead on the M7 Durban-bound carriageway at the Hans Dettman offramp on Thursday morning.  
Image: supplied

A metro police officer was shot dead on the M7 Durban-bound carriageway at the Hans Dettman off-ramp on Thursday morning.

ALS Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7am. 

“On assessment it was discovered that the officer had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared deceased,” said ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson. 

He said the details leading up to the shooting were unknown at this stage, however police were in attendance and would be investigating further. 

TimesLIVE

'Superhero' Durban metro cop saves woman from attempted hijacking

A Durban metro police officer shot a hijacker in the head on Wednesday afternoon.
News
4 months ago

Four in court for robbing Durban metro cop and business

Four men were arrested after allegedly robbing a Durban metro policeman of his firearm and a business just hours later.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Joburg Explosion Mayhem
World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami