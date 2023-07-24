×

READER LETTER | Our constitution needs review

By READER LETTER - 24 July 2023 - 11:17
The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

What I would like to propose is something that would potentially save this country, regardless of who wins the vote.

Would it be possible for ActionSA to call for a referendum  and state the reasons why a  detailed examination of the constitution of the Republic of SA is needed, its flaws and the areas that are problematic identified and the need for them to be amended before the elections?

With 29 years behind us since democracy, guided by the prescriptions of the constitution, too much damage has happened in almost all areas of our lives.

If this country is to survive political upheavals going back ages ago, the time is ripe to come up with a constructive, conciliatory document aimed at uniting and rebuilding a healthy nation.

That way we won’t be endlessly subjected to a constitution that has sought to negate all our achievements as a country.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

