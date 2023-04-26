‘SA has not asked Lesotho to help arrest tavern suspects’

There are nine suspects wanted by the SA government listed on Interpol’s red notices but none of them are linked to the Mdlalose tavern shooting.
In an interview with eNCA last year, Gauteng police commissioner Lieut-Gen Elias Mawela said the suspects had been placed on Interpol’s wanted list and that the “net was closing” on them.
“My deputy... had a meeting with his counterpart in that country where these people are coming from and we have a commitment that we are going to work together so that those people can be arrested and repatriated to us so that the can stand trial,” heMawela said.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said five suspects were arrested in the Mdlalose case and were in custody. “Four suspects are still at large and Interpol is assisting,” said Mathe. She did not respond to further questions on how Interpol was assisting.
Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola, said he doubted that the minister had been approached by the police or NPA on getting any assistance.
“I would not know. They would best explain what matters they have approached the minister’s office on and we will have to confirm that.” Phiri said an extradition request is required for people who are charged in a court of law and not suspects.
“If these people are still suspects, it means the South African Police Service is still busy with an investigation, and you cannot extradite someone for purposes of an investigation. Extradition is to bring someone to be tried after they have been charged,” he explained.
“If there is a warrant of arrest issued for them it means they are wanted to appear in court and it does not mean they are liable for extradition. “For them to be liable for extradition, they have to be charged in a court of law, warrant of arrest issued and the NPA has to be seized with the matter. The NPA are the ones who request extradition by asking the department of justice to facilitate the process.”
Police in Lesotho say they have not been asked by SA to assist with apprehending five men sought for the Mdlalose’s tavern mass killing nearly eight months after the South African Police Service (SAPS) put them on a wanted list.
Some of the suspects believed to be behind the massacre of 16 people at the Soweto tavern in July last year are said to have fled to Lesotho, prompting police to issue their identikits as fugitives. It is alleged they are members of a gang of illegal miners, commonly known as zama zamas. Some of the suspects are also linked to Lesotho politics as backers of ex-ruling party All Basotho Convention(ABC), whose leader Nkaku Kabi lost the elections in December.
Lesotho police spokesperson, Sen-Supt Mpiti Mopeli, told Sowetan yesterday that while the police commissioners of the two countries met from time to time to discuss various matters, the request to arrest the men had not come up from SA side.
“No, SAPS never asked for our help in this regard. We don’t have a formal correspondence on this,” Mopeli said.
Last September last year, Gauteng police issued a statement saying warrants of arrest were issued for Sarel “Lehlanya” Sello, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho. Sello is the leader of Terene ya Khosi Mokata, a Lesotho group in conflict with another rival gang in Famo music disputes, which allegedly was “behind the mass shooting”.
Andy Mashaile, Interpol ambassador in SA, told Sowetan he did not know whether the suspects had been placed on Interpol’s red notice, which is a process leading to extradition.
“I have not been tracking that matter and I am not sure what has happened until now. I have not been involved in that matter,” said Mashaile.
He said he was not aware if the SAPS had made a request to Interpol for assistance but did hasten to say authorities in SA and Lesotho should work together in finding the wanted suspects. “We would appreciate it if those suspects were arrested, prosecuted and convicted. These processes should happen within the confines of the law... It would be a blessing if people in the two countries worked hand-in-glove and cooperated. with each other,” said Mashaile.
