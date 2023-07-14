×

South Africa

Illegal mining: What cops have done in the last year

Police ministry calls for collaborative efforts to stop the scourge

14 July 2023 - 07:00
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

At least R1,8m in cash, ten thousand rounds of ammunition, trucks, drugs and tonnes of gold are some of the items police have confiscated as they cracked down on eight illegal mining (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2023-07-07-current-strategy-against-illegal-mining-lacking/) syndicates, arresting about 500 people in the last year. 

This is over and above the 460 convictions recorded by the National Prosecutions Authority for the financial year which ended in March. ..

