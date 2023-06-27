'Don't misconstrue sympathy for approval'
Lesotho minister refutes Mantashe accusation
By Marafaele Mohloboli and Mpho Sibanyoni - 27 June 2023 - 06:54
The Lesotho government says its sympathy for the families of illegal miners who perished during a gas leak in Welkom last month must not be mistaken as sympathy for acts of illegality.
This was in response to accusations of economic sabotage levelled by mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe during a television interview last week where he questioned the Lesotho government’s relationship with illegal miners...
