Residents who illegally occupied a stalled R300m housing project in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, after waiting more than 13 years for its completion, have been told to vacate the flats immediately or face eviction.
Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said this would allow the human settlements department to complete the project without any further delay.
In 2010, the provincial department launched a multimillion-rand pilot housing project in Pietermaritzburg and KwaDukuza where they planned to build mixed-income flats.
She said the flats are not fit for human habitation, have been deemed unsafe and are prone to structural collapse in the event of a disaster.
“Preliminary risk assessments have concluded that further occupation could result in the possible collapse in some units. The department of human settlements will open criminal cases against the illegal occupants should they not heed the call to vacate during the stipulated period. State agencies such as the SAPS, National Prosecuting Authority and the provincial Treasury will be consulted during this period.
“The department has also resolved that only those who applied will be allocated the flats since the government has vehemently and strongly opposed any form of illegal occupation of its housing facilities,” she said.
Furthermore, Dube Ncube said, the department of human settlements had also resolved to remove municipalities from the construction of housing projects since the task is the competence of the province as per the constitution.
The role of municipalities will be to focus on bulk services such as water, sanitation, electricity and access to roads, she said.
TimesLIVE
KZN residents who took over housing after waiting a decade, told to vacate
Image: Darren Stewart
TimesLIVE
