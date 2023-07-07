'Current strategy against illegal mining lacking’
SA under siege, says premier Lesufi
There were 460 convictions on cases of illegal mining activity a year ago.
This is according to the National Prosecuting Authority’s annual report from April 2022 to March 2023 which shows that convictions were at their highest in February 2023 with 60 cases. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.