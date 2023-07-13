×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Consumer commission recalls more than 50,000 stepladders

‘Ladders are unsafe and may lead to injuries or fatalities’

By Koena Mashale - 13 July 2023 - 14:42
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/JOZEF MICIC

More than 50,000 Mainstay and Terra stepladders have been recalled amid safety concerns by the South African National Standard (SANS). 

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) urges all persons in possession of Mainstay and Terra Firma Multi hinger aluminum ladder, Model JC 403, 150kg, to immediately stop using and return the products to the point of purchase for a refund. 

“Massmart informed the NCC that they ran a comprehensive set of tests at the South African Bureau of Standards revealing that these ladders did not comply with safety standards as required by SANS 50131 relating to minimum material thickness and static load,” said acting commissioner, Thezi Mabuza. 

Mabuza said failure to meet these requirements rendered the ladders unsafe and might lead to injuries or fatalities. 

To date, 57,000 units were sold in SA. Mainstay ladders were also exported to Kenya, Mozambique, Zambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Malawi and Tanzania. 

Mabuza said it was the responsibility of importers and retailers to ensure that goods complied with all applicable laws and standards. 

“The Consumer Protection Act requires the recall of goods which pose any risk of harm to the consumers. We encourage consumers who have bought the ladders at Makro or Game, to immediately stop use and return these for a refund. The commission is monitoring the recall based on its recall guidelines.” she said. 

Consumers warned about Milo Designs’ scam

*Linda thought she had scored a bargain when she got a 30% discount on a R20,000 white king size bedroom set for her new home.  She had just ...
Business
1 month ago

SAPS hand sanitiser supplier referred to Competition Tribunal for excessive pricing

The Competition Commission has referred a company that charged the SAPS excessive prices for the supply of bulk hand sanitisers to the Competition ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.