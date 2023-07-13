Consumer commission recalls more than 50,000 stepladders

More than 50,000 Mainstay and Terra stepladders have been recalled amid safety concerns by the South African National Standard (SANS).
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) urges all persons in possession of Mainstay and Terra Firma Multi hinger aluminum ladder, Model JC 403, 150kg, to immediately stop using and return the products to the point of purchase for a refund.
“Massmart informed the NCC that they ran a comprehensive set of tests at the South African Bureau of Standards revealing that these ladders did not comply with safety standards as required by SANS 50131 relating to minimum material thickness and static load,” said acting commissioner, Thezi Mabuza.
Mabuza said failure to meet these requirements rendered the ladders unsafe and might lead to injuries or fatalities.
To date, 57,000 units were sold in SA. Mainstay ladders were also exported to Kenya, Mozambique, Zambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Malawi and Tanzania.
Mabuza said it was the responsibility of importers and retailers to ensure that goods complied with all applicable laws and standards.
“The Consumer Protection Act requires the recall of goods which pose any risk of harm to the consumers. We encourage consumers who have bought the ladders at Makro or Game, to immediately stop use and return these for a refund. The commission is monitoring the recall based on its recall guidelines.” she said.
