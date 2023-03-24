×

South Africa

Rising fresh produce prices spark concern

Competition Commission launches probe

24 March 2023 - 07:00
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the inquiry launched by the Competition Commission into the fluctuation and often high prices of fruits and vegetables does not mean there is wrongdoing.

The commission’s on Thursday launch of the Fresh Produce Market Inquiry (FPMI), which officially kicks off on March 31 and should conclude its business within 18 months, in terms of the Competition Act...

