WATCH LIVE | Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs media

By TimesLIVE - 13 June 2023 - 13:16

Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is briefing the media on Tuesday on allegations of bribery by some members of the section 194 enquiry looking into her fitness to hold office.

LISTEN | ‘Biggest corruption scandal’: Mkhwebane releases much-anticipated audio recordings

Ethics committee warns Mkhwebane: Don't release audio evidence of bribery

Parliament’s ethics committee has warned suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane not to make public the alleged 'bribery' audio recordings
Mkhwebane blames PPSA for delays as section 194 inquiry changes way forward

Parliament's section 194 inquiry committee has amended procedures after another delay, which suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane blames on ...
ID denies interrogating Joemat-Pettersson on Mkhwebane extortion claim

The Investigating Directorate (ID) says it is not dealing with any allegations involving complaints by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
