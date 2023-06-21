×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cops say autopsy has been completed on former minister Joemat-Pettersson

By TIMESLIVE - 21 June 2023 - 09:13
An inquest docket has been opened into the death of former ANC minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.
An inquest docket has been opened into the death of former ANC minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.
Image: File/ Trevor Samson

Police on Tuesday confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened into the death of former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson. 

While the family has been mum about the cause of her death, the opening of the inquest brings to light that Joemat-Pettersson possibly did not die from natural causes.

In a short statement, Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “An inquest docket has been registered and is under investigation. [An] autopsy report has been finalised, we are awaiting a final report from department of health on the cause of death.” 

The former minister died two weeks ago amid claims she was one of three ANC MPs who solicited a bribe from suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband.

TimesLIVE

 

Mourners fill convention centre for Tina Joemat-Pettersson memorial

Tina Monica Joemat-Pettersson’s emotional farewell on Wednesday in Kimberley was an ocean of green, yellow and black.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Diepsloot community protests over lack of police visibility and service delivery
Diepsloot community protest over lack of police visibility and service delivery