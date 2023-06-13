Mkhwebane called on “all freedom-loving South Africans to rise in one voice” and support her demands, saying the inquiry is a deliberate waste of taxpayers' money and President Cyril Ramaphosa has abused his power.
Mkhwebane also demanded that deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka release the report about the theft at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.
Section 94 parliamentary committee chair and National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula were not left out in the demands.
She made five demands before playing audio clips allegedly recorded by her husband David Skosana in conversation with late minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who she alleges tried to solicit a R600,000 bribe from her husband to make the inquiry “go away”.
Mkhwebane was suspended last year.
LISTEN | Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s five demands
During her release of audio “evidence” alleging a solicited bribe, suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane laid down demands that include an immediate halt to the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
Listen to her demand:
