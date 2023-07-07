×

South Africa

Maumela remains Meyiwa trial judge – for now

07 July 2023 - 07:00
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter

The office of chief justice Raymond Zondo says discussions are ongoing to determine whether judge Tshifhiwa Maumela should continue presiding over the trial of slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.  

Zondo’s office has in the same breath dismissed reports that judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had been appointed to preside over the trial, saying Maumela is still on the case. ..

