Maumela remains Meyiwa trial judge – for now
The office of chief justice Raymond Zondo says discussions are ongoing to determine whether judge Tshifhiwa Maumela should continue presiding over the trial of slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
Zondo’s office has in the same breath dismissed reports that judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had been appointed to preside over the trial, saying Maumela is still on the case. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.