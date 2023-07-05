SOWETAN | Meyiwa and SA must get justice

Spare a thought for everyone involved in one way or the other in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The then captain of the senior national football team Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot dead at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Voslooorus, East Rand, in 2014.
It has been a long, torturous eight years especially for his family, often with what appears at times to be deliberate delays against justice in a case of such high prominence. On trial here is not only the six men accused of the murder of Meyiwa in a robbery gone wrong, the justice system actually is. The accused too deserve justice.
The yearn for justice remains despite the fact that it took what seemed an eternity to bring the suspects to book. When the accused were eventually charged in a court of law many people, with justification many may argue, feel that the administration of justice has been irrevocably compromised.
So, it must have come with a sense of dèjá vu for sceptics when first news broke that the presiding judge in the matter judge Tshifhiwa Maumela had taken ill and the case had to be postponed for more than a month to July 17.
That news was soon followed by the announcement of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend judge Maumela, along with colleague judge Nomonde Mnqibisa-Thusi, who had been charged by the Judicial Service Commission with failing to deliver numerous reserved judgments in reasonable time.
Then came the announcement this month that judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng will now take over from Maumela to preside over the Meyiwa case.
We hold out hope, like the Meyiwa family, who told our sister publication TimesLIVE that despite being informed of the change late on Monday night, the National Prosecuting Authority has generally failed to keep them abreast of developments or did so belatedly as happened during the postponement because of Maumela’s ill-health.
Now Mokgoatlheng has to familiarise himself with the case, which according to the law of land, has to be started afresh, meaning all the witnesses that have already testified will have to do so again in front of the new presiding judge.
It is the way it is, but we can only hope all this will auger well in the end for justice for Senzo Meyiwa. He deserves it, so do his loved ones and the nation at large.
SOWETAN | Meyiwa and SA must get justice
Image: NPA South Africa via Twitter
