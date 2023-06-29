Magwenya said the suspension would allow a judicial conduct tribunal to investigate suspected misconduct regarding alleged excessive delays by the judges in handing down a significant number of judgments.
New matters won’t be assigned to them
Suspended judges to continue with cases before court
The presidency says suspended judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi will finalise court matters they had already started.
Maumela is the presiding judge in the high-profile trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, in October 2014.
Maumela will be allowed to finalise Meyiwa’s matter but both judges will not be assigned new cases.
The Meyiwa case is expected back in the Pretoria high court in July.
“Both judge Maumela and judge Mngqibisa-Thusi are suspended subject to the condition that they finalise their part-heard matters,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
JSC confirms suspension of two judges, including Senzo Meyiwa trial judge
Magwenya said the suspension would allow a judicial conduct tribunal to investigate suspected misconduct regarding alleged excessive delays by the judges in handing down a significant number of judgments.
“The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] has taken this step in terms of Section 177(3) of the constitution, which empowers the president to suspend a judge on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)," Magwenya said.
“On 26 January 2023, the Judicial Service Commission accepted a recommendation of the Judicial Conduct Committee that there were reasonable grounds to suspect that the judges were guilty of misconduct in delaying the handing down of a significant number of judgments,” Magwenya added.
The JSC had decided the matter should be probed by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal. In April, the JSC advised Ramaphosa to suspend the two judges pending a tribunal process.
