New judge will preside over Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Family

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is set to preside over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, taking over from Judge Tshifiwa Maumela.

The Meyiwa family confirmed to TimesLIVE that they were informed about this on Monday night by one of the officials involved in an earlier investigation.

The National Prosecuting Authority is set to make the announcement on Tuesday.

Meyiwa's brother, Sifiso, lamented that the NPA was not keeping the family in the loop on developments in the trial.

“These people show that they don't care about the family. The NPA and the police who are investigating the murder case and who arrested those men, those people don't care about the family,” he asserted.