Vehicle riddled with bullets and man fatally wounded

Mpumalanga police are investigating a murder case after a man was found dead in his bullet-riddled vehicle on Sunday evening.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said an Ethiopian man, 42, was fatally shot by unknown suspect(s) at Sigagule Trust near Acornhoek around 8pm.
“Upon arrival at the scene, [police and paramedics] found a lifeless body of an Ethiopian national inside a blue Toyota Corolla. He had gunshot wounds and was certified dead by the paramedics,” he said.
“The identity of the victim will be revealed in due course. Police also discovered that the battery of the motor vehicle was missing, and possibilities are that it could have been stolen by the suspect(s),” Mohlala.
He added the motive of the killing wasn’t known but investigations were continuing.
“Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrator(s) to contact detective lieutenant-colonel Aaron Digoro on 082 318 9925.
“Alternatively, members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said.
Mpumalanga police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela reiterated that the proliferation of firearms in society is of great concern as it impacts on violent crimes.
“It is a matter of time before those responsible for the murder are brought to justice. We have confidence in those assigned to investigate this murder and are sure that members of the public, whom we regard as partners in crime-fighting will come on board with valuable information concerning this case,” said Manamela.
