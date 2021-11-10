Wife killer Christopher Panayiotou apologises for first time

Too little too late. The family of slain Eastern Cape teacher Jayde Panayiotou say they will never forgive her murderer husband.

When Christopher Panayiotou spent a second day on the stand in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, he was made to look at photographs of his childhood sweetheart, her body riddled with bullets, reports HeraldLIVE.

On Monday, for the first time since his arrest in 2015, he admitted to his involvement in Jayde’s kidnapping and murder.

He was testifying against Luthando Siyoni, a nightclub bouncer he employed and who allegedly helped him arrange the hit.

Currently serving a life sentence in St Albans Prison, Panayiotou said: “I am deeply, deeply sorry for the hurt and pain I caused everybody.”

The motive for the murder, Panayiotou said, was that he had been under immense pressure and could not keep up with everything going on in his life — a wife, mistress and a demanding job.