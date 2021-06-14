Two dead, two wounded after car riddled with bullets in Durban

Two people were shot dead and two others were wounded when their car was riddled with bullets in Durban central at the weekend, paramedics said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the shooting happened on the corners of Mazeppa and Pickering streets on Saturday afternoon.

“Reports indicate two adult males and minor male and minor female were shot multiple times while in their vehicle.”

Herbst said the two men seated in the front seats were declared dead on the scene while the two minor women sustained critical injuries.

They were rushed to hospital.

TimesLIVE