Riddled with bullets, a woman tried to drive herself and her passenger to safety after they came under fire by unknown gunmen in Durban on Monday.
Police spokesperson Lt Col Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE the two occupants of the SUV were allegedly shot at between Mansfield and Berea Roads on Monday at about 1.30pm.
“The suspects opened fire on them and they sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“The driver managed to drive the vehicle to a nearby service station to seek assistance.”
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man was declared dead on the scene, while the woman was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle.
“The suspects fled in their getaway vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned in the Cato Manor area. The motive is yet to be established as investigations unfold,” said Gwala.
Bleeding woman tried to drive to safety after gunmen fired at her SUV
Image: ALS Paramedics
