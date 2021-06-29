Paramedics rush towards gunshots and help victim of drive-by shooting
While paramedics were parked at a Cape Town hospital on Tuesday, they heard multiple gunshots nearby and rushed in the direction of the bangs.
On Racecourse Road in Milnerton, they found a man who had been the victim of a drive-by shooting. Because of their fast reaction, the man was treated and taken to hospital, though he is still in a serious condition.
ER Sports' Russel Meiring said in a statement that the paramedics arrived at the scene at 1.45pm.
“They found a light motor vehicle, riddled with bullets, parked in the middle of the road against a truck. A man was found lying inside. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained several gunshot wounds, leaving him in a serious condition,” he said.
The man was treated on scene and taken to Mediclinic , where he was stabilised before being taken to another hospital.
TimesLIVE
