South Africa

Paramedics rush towards gunshots and help victim of drive-by shooting

By TimesLIVE - 29 June 2021 - 21:49
A man was left in a serious condition on Tuesday after a drive-by shooting.
A man was left in a serious condition on Tuesday after a drive-by shooting.
Image: ER24

While paramedics were parked at a Cape Town hospital on Tuesday, they heard multiple gunshots nearby and rushed in the direction of the bangs.

On Racecourse Road in Milnerton, they found a man who had been the victim of a drive-by shooting. Because of their fast reaction, the man was treated and taken to hospital, though he is still in a serious condition.

ER Sports' Russel Meiring said in a statement that the paramedics arrived at the scene at 1.45pm.

“They found a light motor vehicle, riddled with bullets, parked in the middle of the road against a truck. A man was found lying inside. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained several gunshot wounds, leaving him in a serious condition,” he said.

The man was treated on scene and taken to Mediclinic , where he was stabilised before being taken to another hospital.

TimesLIVE

Fatal shooting in car park forces closure of Cape Town clinic

A Cape Town clinic was temporarily closed on Tuesday after a fatal shooting outside.
News
1 week ago

Police hunting gunmen after seven murdered in Gugulethu

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for those responsible for murdering seven people in Gugulethu on Wednesday afternoon.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...