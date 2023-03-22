WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting'

The man killed in an apparent drive-by shooting, along with his wife and nine-year-old daughter, was allegedly involved in drug and gang-related activities in Chatsworth.

Brandon Kalicharan, his wife Jeconiah Pillay and their child came under fire in Peters Road, Springfield on Tuesday.

Paramedics who attended the scene said their Volkswagen Amarok was “sprayed with high calibre bullets”.

Footage captured at the scene shows the bullet-riddled vehicle.

The couple were declared dead at the scene, while the child was rushed to hospital in a critical condition where she later died.