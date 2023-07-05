×

South Africa

Mashatile’s VIP officers face suspension over road rage incident

Deputy president ‘condemns brutal force’

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 05 July 2023 - 11:42
A screenshot of the video of members of the VIP protection unit allegedly assaulting a motorist and passenger on the N1 highway.
Image: Twitter Screenshot

Four SAPS members who were part of vice-president Paul Mashatile’s VIP security detail have been served with suspension notices.

This is according to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, who also revealed that the officers would be given a chance to appeal their suspension. 

“They have been given an opportunity to provide representations about why they should not be suspended under the circumstances. Representation will be considered and outcome will be communicated to them,” she said in a statement. 

Their suspension comes after a viral video of the armed men sparked outrage. In the video, the officials can be seen dragging motorists out of their vehicle and assaulting them before taking off in their convoy . The incident occurred in Johannesburg over the weekend. 

Police on Tuesday said they were in the process of obtaining statements from the victims. 

The Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid) has told Sowetan that the men who were assaulted are military trainees, “who are yet to open a case with police”.

Spokesperson to the deputy president, Vukani Mde, said on Tuesday that Mashatile was not in any of the cars when the incident happened and only became aware of the incident when the video emerged on social media.   

"The deputy president has become aware of an unfortunate incident involving members of the South African Police Service, who are attached to his protection detail, and civilians, which occurred in Johannesburg over the weekend. 

"The deputy president abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians. The national commissioner of the SAPS, Gen Fannie Masemola, has promised a thorough investigation of the incident and articulated the conduct expected of police officers very well,” said Mde. 

