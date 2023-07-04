Assault victims 'being convinced' to open case against Mashatile’s VIP officers

The police watchdog body probing the assault by deputy president Paul Mashatile’s VIP protectors says investigators are trying to convince the victims to open a case.
The Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid) has told Sowetan that the men who were assaulted are military trainees, “who are yet to open a case with police”.
“They still need to open a case with the military, that is the procedure they [apparently] need to follow. We don’t know the reasons why," said IPID spokesperson Robbie Raburabu.
"IPID Investigators have already been in contact with the family members of the victims sothat they could be assisted in laying charges. Engagements are underway to also get the employers of the victims to assist with the investigations," Raburabu said
Police said they had traced the victims.
“The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe. The police officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes. Management of the SAPS [South African Police Service] views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident,” said police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.
The video, which shocked the nation, shows Mashatile’s armed protectors dragging the motorists out of their vehicle and severely assaulting them before jumping back to their convoy of state vehicles.
On Tuesday, Mashatile’s office said he was not on the scene when the incident happened.
“Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner,” he said.
