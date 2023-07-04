We don't know those people - Mashatile's office

Deputy president Paul Mashatile's office says it doesn't know the armed police officers who were captured assaulting three men on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.
"All we know is what we have seen from the video. We do not know those people and the SAPS is usually responsible for deploying the deputy president's protection," said Mashatile's spokesperson Vukani Mde.
Earlier, 702 reported that according to their sources, the VIP protection members were linked to Mashatile.
"VIP protection services move around. They may have been assigned to the deputy president, or the president or any other political principal.
"The deputy president asked me 30 minutes ago when finding out about this incident, 'what is going on?' We don't know those people. He was not aware of the incident," said Mde.
He said they have way too little information at this stage.
Police on Tuesday said they were in the process of obtaining statements from victims.
"The SAPS have since successfully traced the victims of this incident. The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe. The police officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes. Management of the SAPS views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident," said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
Image: Lebohang Mashiloane
