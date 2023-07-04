Deputy president Paul Mashatile's office has confirmed that the men caught on video assaulting civilians are part of his security detail.
His spokesperson Vukani Mde says Mashatile was not in any of the cars when the incident happened. He earlier on Tuesday indicated that Mashatile was unaware of the incident until the video emerged on social media.
"The Deputy President has become aware of an unfortunate incident involving between members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who are attached to his protection detail and civilians, which occurred in Johannesburg over the weekend.
"The Deputy President abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians. The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, has promised a thorough investigation of the incident and articulated the conduct expected of police officers very well," said Mde.
“Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner,” he added.
The armed men can be seen dragging the motorists out of their vehicle and severely assaulting them before taking off in their convoy of state vehicles. Police on Tuesday said they were in the process of obtaining statements from victims.
UPDATE | Mashatile confirms VIP officers in assault video are his protectors
"The SAPS have since successfully traced the victims of this incident. The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe. The police officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes. Management of the SAPS views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident," said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
