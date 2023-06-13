×

South Africa

Suspect nabbed for stealing headstones at Cape Town cemetery

By TimesLIVE - 13 June 2023 - 09:39
Law enforcement officers in Cape Town arrested a person suspected of stealing headstones from a cemetery. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Cape Town law enforcement officers have arrested a man who allegedly stole headstones from a cemetery. 

Metro police spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers responded to a complaint of a man loitering in Klip Road Cemetery.  

“According to the informer, he was stealing headstones. The officers spotted a man fitting the description and he was found in possession of two headstones and a cross.  

“The 31-year-old suspect, who lives in Parkwood, was arrested and charged with being in possession of suspected stolen goods,” Dyason said, 

TimesLIVE

 

