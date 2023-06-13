Cape Town law enforcement officers have arrested a man who allegedly stole headstones from a cemetery.
Metro police spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers responded to a complaint of a man loitering in Klip Road Cemetery.
“According to the informer, he was stealing headstones. The officers spotted a man fitting the description and he was found in possession of two headstones and a cross.
“The 31-year-old suspect, who lives in Parkwood, was arrested and charged with being in possession of suspected stolen goods,” Dyason said,
TimesLIVE
Suspect nabbed for stealing headstones at Cape Town cemetery
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Cape Town law enforcement officers have arrested a man who allegedly stole headstones from a cemetery.
Metro police spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers responded to a complaint of a man loitering in Klip Road Cemetery.
“According to the informer, he was stealing headstones. The officers spotted a man fitting the description and he was found in possession of two headstones and a cross.
“The 31-year-old suspect, who lives in Parkwood, was arrested and charged with being in possession of suspected stolen goods,” Dyason said,
TimesLIVE
Roodepoort graveyard rapist sentenced to life in jail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos