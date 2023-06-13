“While there is no reported casualty, the damage caused is devastating, especially for already socially and economically struggling and destitute people of Gauteng,” said the EFF.
“While the EFF acknowledges such natural disasters cannot be controlled and at times even predicted, government must always have standing institutions to quickly intervene to mitigate damage and avoid loss of life.”
The party said such events emphasise the need for government to invest in science, technology and research in seismology and other disciplines to detect the disasters before they occur and evacuate residents for safety where necessary.
“They also serve to stress the need for the Gauteng government to take seriously the urgency to capacitate the emergency medical services such that disaster-like incidents do not lead to casualties, as has been the case before.
“The EFF calls on the Gauteng government and municipalities in affected areas to provide immediate intervention and relief to the affected communities. We also call on EFF public representatives and leadership to make themselves available, offer help to the affected residents and make sure those in need receive the necessary aid.”
Gauteng EFF calls on government and municipalities to assist communities hit by earthquake
Image: iStock
The EFF in Gauteng has called on the provincial government and municipalities in areas hit by the recent earthquake to immediately intervene and offer relief to communities concerned.
Gauteng recorded a 4.4 magnitude earthquake early on Sunday morning.
The Council for Geoscience (CGS) said it was investigating whether mining activity or fluctuations in groundwater levels caused the quake.
City of Ekurhuleni emergency services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said no casualties or injuries were reported.
