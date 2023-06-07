A male student allegedly stabbed a female student to death at an on-campus residence at Nelson Mandela University’s George campus on Tuesday.
The alleged perpetrator was taken into police custody, the university said.
“Counselling and other psychosocial support mechanisms, including pastoral services, have been arranged for students and staff affected by this tragedy.
“The university, specifically the George campus, has been unimaginably shaken by this incident, and will do whatever it can to co-operate with the relevant law enforcement agency in the quest for justice.
“As the university, especially affected students and staff, deals with the resultant emotions, we appeal for calm and sensitivity while the police investigation runs its course,” the university said.
TimesLIVE
Student fatally stabbed at Nelson Mandela University campus residence
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
TimesLIVE
