South Africa

Student stabbed to death at university campus party

By Suthentira Govender - 17 September 2018 - 13:01
Student stabbed to death at university campus party.
Student stabbed to death at university campus party.
Image: STOCK

A Saturday afternoon campus party at the University of KwaZulu-Natal ended in bloodshed and death.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a commotion broke out at the Westville campus party at around 4.30pm.

“Three unknown suspects fatally stabbed a 22-year-old student and they fled. He sustained multiple stab wounds on the upper body.”

Mbele said a 20-year-old man was arrested and a case of murder was opened at Westville police station.

The man was expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Unizulu SRC condemns fatal attack

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Zululand has reacted with shock to a fatal stabbing incident between roommates that led ...
News
2 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
KZN gogo allegedly abused over beer
X