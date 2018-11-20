South Africa

Student held for robber's death granted bail

By Hendrick Mphande - 20 November 2018 - 13:54
A Nelson Mandela University student who was arrested after an alleged robber was fatally stabbed has been granted bail. File picture
Image: Deneesha Pillay

A Nelson Mandela University who was arrested at the weekend after allegedly fatally stabbing a robber has been granted R500 bail.

Athenkosi Zenani, 23, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

Zenani is accused of stabbing Ali Msabaha, 30, of Tanzania during a robbery on Sunday.

The student had been walking with friends to a nearby house after a party when he was allegedly robbed by two men – one armed with a knife – at the Campbell and Mackay streets intersection at about 5.30am.

Zenani allegedly managed to grab the knife from one of his assailants Msabaha and stabbed him.

The other suspect fled the and was chased down the road by his friends.

In an affidavit read out in court by advocate Ricardo Abrahams, Zenani – who said he had no previous conviction or pending cases – said he would plead not guilty to the murder charge.

The matter was postponed to January 31 for further investigation.

