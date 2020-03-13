Bloemfontein female student held for fatally stabbing boyfriend

A student at the Central University of Technology is due to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday after she was arrested and charged for killing her boyfriend on Sunday.

The 20-year-old is alleged to have stabbed the deceased, Vuyo Mbena, in the chest during a heated dispute the couple had.

“The police attended the complaint and on arrival found the lifeless body of the 22-year old African male lying on the ground,” said corporate communication and liaison officer Lt Thabo Covane.

According to Covane, the quarrel started when the duo arrived at Lakewood flats in Westdene from an event in Bloemfontein.

A #Justice for vuyo# march was held on Thursday by Bloemfontein residents condemning gender-based violence.

Covane confirmed to Sowetan that the murder investigation was being conducted by the Parkweg police station.