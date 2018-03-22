An Mpumalanga teacher‚ *Angelina‚ left her high school teaching post after being disturbed by inappropriate comments and advances from her pupils.

Another‚ *Thuli‚ also from Mpumalanga‚ said she ditched her high school post because she failed to get her learners to take her seriously.

Angelina‚ who was just 24 years old when she started teaching‚ said what she endured‚ was “border line of sexual assault”‚ as the older pupils would comment on her physique.

“It was tough‚” she said‚ adding that she felt intimidated and powerless‚ especially when trying to discipline a group of male learners.

Thuli said after trying to exert her authority for over a year‚ she gave up.

“They had no respect for us at all. They just saw useless things in us‚” said Thuli‚ who was also in her early 20s when she began teaching.

Both are now happier at primary schools.