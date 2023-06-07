She asked parliament's section 194 committee chairperson Dyantyi to recuse himself.
Mkhwebane’s husband David Skosana opened a criminal case of extortion against the three, saying they wanted a bribe of R600,000 to make the inquiry into her fitness to hold office “disappear”.
Mkhwebane said she has listened to the recordings and they have been shared with police.
Dyantyi asked Mkhwebane to stop speaking on the issue, saying the committee is not the platform to deal with the matter.
LISTEN | Audio recordings implicating Dyantyi, Majodina, Joemat-Pettersson will be made public: Mkhwebane
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will prove claims “implicating” Richard Dyantyi, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and late former cabinet minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson of soliciting a bribe to make the inquiry “go away” are not hearsay when she presents audio recordings.
Listen to Mkhwebane and inquiry:
