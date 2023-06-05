Hostel unit owner survives massacre through a window
Probe for murder of eight underway after shooting at notorious Glebelands
The owner of the Glebelands hostel unit, in which eight people died following a mass shooting, survived by leaping through the window of his second-floor room.
This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker, adding that the shooting happened on Saturday morning in Umlazi, Durban...
