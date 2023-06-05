×

South Africa

Hostel unit owner survives massacre through a window

Probe for murder of eight underway after shooting at notorious Glebelands

05 June 2023 - 07:00

The owner of the Glebelands hostel unit, in which eight people died following a mass shooting, survived by leaping through the window of his second-floor room.

This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker, adding that the shooting happened on Saturday morning in Umlazi, Durban...

