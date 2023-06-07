Four men linked to the kidnapping of a Raisethorpe teenager Abdul Khalid last month have made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Four Pakistani men appear in court over PMB teen’s kidnapping and R11.5m ransom
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc
Four men linked to the kidnapping of a Raisethorpe teenager Abdul Khalid last month have made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
The Pakistani nationals — Omar Riaz, 22, Mohamed Faisal, 30, Rana Yaseen, 34, and Nayeed Khan, 36 — were not asked to plead.
They join Thulani Mncwabe,40, and Thembinkosi Hadebe, 41, who appeared on Monday at the same court and face charges of extortion.
Hawks reported they had arrested seven people related to this incident. One person was released.
The state alleges the accused kidnapped Khalid after he was stopped by people impersonating police on May 24. He was then bundled into a VW Polo and driven around before being taken to a house against his will.
It also alleges that on the same day, the accused allegedly induced or threatened his mother, Basharat Tahira by calling her and informing her that Khalid had been kidnapped. They demanded an amount of R11.5m for his release.
They are being represented by Legal Aid.
Magistrate Nitesh Binnesarie adjourned the matter to June 13 to arrange for an Urdu interpreter to assist with proceedings.
TimesLIVE
