ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies

ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson has died. She was 59.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed on Monday that Joemat-Pettersson died at home.
“She is no more, her family has confirmed she has passed away. I spoke to her sons as they are the ones who informed me about her passing,” she told TimesLIVE.
“I don’t have further details for now,” said Majodina.
Joemat-Pettersson was minister of energy under Jacob Zuma’s presidency.
She was the chairperson of the National Assembly’s police portfolio committee at the time of her death.
She also served in the section 194 committee conducting an inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
IOL reported last week Mkhwebane’s husband laid a complaint with the police accusing Joemat-Pettersson of trying to extort money from them to "make the inquiry go away".
